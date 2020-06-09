Partnership Advisory Group hears first of three presentations from potential NHRMC partners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the committee that will decide on the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center heard the first presentation Tuesday night from a potential partner.
Duke Health walked the Partnership Advisory Group (PAG), a citizen-led group that has been evaluating options for New Hanover Regional Medical Center for several months, through its plans for NHRMC, highlighting the benefits to not only the hospital, but to the community by selecting Duke.
President of Duke Regional Hospital Katie Galbraith discussed how the partnership would help with economic development by attracting larger corporations interested in providing quality healthcare to their employees to New Hanover County.
She touted Duke’s impact in Durham, which has attracted new jobs, start-ups and companies.
The presentation also highlighted how Duke Health would allow for New Hanover County residents to maintain some local control of the facility, which is one of the primary concerns from community members.
Currently, the hospital is owned by the county.
According to the plan from Duke, the hospital would have a local governance board.
Duke also included plans for a $100 million expansion at the hospital’s campus, which would feature separate emergency, outpatient, and inpatient space for a comprehensive behavioral health center.
“We appreciate that this is indeed a once in the generation, transformative opportunity,” said Dr. Eugene Washington, Duke University Health System’s President and CEO. “We want to assure you that we will work with you to achieve the ultimate goal of improving the lives of the people who live in the communities we serve.”
The public can view the Power Point presentation here.
The livestream of the presentation went down during the discussion but video from the presentation will be available tomorrow at NHRMCfuture.org.
Representatives from Atrium Health and Novant Health will also discuss their vision for the future in public presentations in the coming days.
All presentations are done virtually and will be streamed live for the public to view on NHCTV.com and NHCTV cable stations (Spectrum channel 13 and Charter channel 5) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:
Wednesday, June 10: Novant Health
Thursday, June 11: Atrium Health
The PAG voted unanimously on May 7 to focus further due diligence and site visits with Atrium, Duke and Novant, and brought that recommendation before the NHRMC Board of Trustees on May 11 and New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on May 18. Both boards have endorsed the PAG's recommendation.
None of the six organizations that submitted proposals will be eliminated prior to further evaluation and public input, and the proposals continue to be evaluated against the options to remain the same or restructure.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 22 for the public to comment on all six proposals. Details will be shared early next week.
All six proposals, executive summaries, and answers to follow-up questions are available online at www.nhrmcfuture.org, along with presentations, minutes and audio recordings from the PAG’s meetings. Community members can share their opinions with the committee at any time by emailing PAGcomments@nhcgov.com.
