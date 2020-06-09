New Hanover Co. creates Office of Diversity and Equity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County leaders have established an Office of Diversity and Equity “with a mission to promote an inclusive and fair work environment and build a culture and community where employees and residents are respected, valued and understood for their own identity.”
The county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy establishes this new office and states New Hanover County’s goal to serve as a “catalyst for change among underrepresented groups and ensure access, equity and inclusion," a news release said.
“I appreciate our staff who have listened to the community, calling for much-needed change,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “I truly believe we must work together to achieve racial justice, equity, and positive change, and challenge ourselves to have honest and open discussions about racism. I think this office will help us in that effort, and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together as a community.”
County officials say the office is being created using existing resources and a chief diversity and equity officer will be hired to lead the department.
“The county is making real and resourced commitments to affect change, both inside and outside our organization,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “This new office and its staff will work daily to promote racial and social justice, cultivate important relationships, have crucial conversations, be a resource for our community, enhance training for our employees and law enforcement, and so much more. The county is committed to be an ally and an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in all that we do.”
