N.C. Gov. Cooper to announce executive action on criminal justice, racial equity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is set to announce executive action on criminal justice and racial equity Tuesday.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the announcement will happen at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.
This comes after statewide and worldwide protests against the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Protests started in North Carolina on May 29.
Floyd, who was born in North Carolina, was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina, Floyd’s murder has sparked worldwide protests in a unified call for racial equity and justice.
This past weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in honor of George Floyd. A memorial service for George Floyd was held on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.
“The unjust killing of George Floyd combined with many other recent and distant events broke open painful wounds. Racism. Excessive use of police force. Health disparities. Poverty. White supremacy. These are wrong. They are ugly, but they are present. We must deal with them. We will deal with them. George Floyd’s sister, Bridgette, lives in Hoke County, North Carolina. While I cannot bring her brother back, I can work for justice in his name. I assured her that’s what we would do,” Gov. Cooper said.
