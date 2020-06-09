$15K reward offered after remains identified as missing N.C. soldier

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - The partial remains of 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper Enrique Roman-Martinez, missing since Memorial Day Weekend and found near Cape Lookout National Seashore on May 29, have been positively identified.
The positive ID on the 21-year-old was made using his dental records.
Christopher Grey, spokesman for Army CID says, "We are investigating Spc. Roman-Martinez's death as a homicide and our investigation continues."
Roman-Martinez had not been seen since May 23rd after friends reported him not being seen at his camp throughout the day.
Army CID is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the soldier's death.
Anyone with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777.
