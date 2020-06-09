First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm with a growing risk of storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast features a muggy southeasterly breeze flow for the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and, with it, typically warm 80s for afternoon high temperatures. A shower or storm could pop from the humid atmosphere at just about any time and place and time, but the afternoon and west of Wilmington will be favored a bit more than others.
In the longer-range, temperatures in the 70s and 80s stay consistent and rain chances spike along a sluggish front - especially but not exclusively Friday. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Take care and stay cool, friends!
