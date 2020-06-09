Detectives seize 22,500 doses of heroin during Wilmington drug bust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department seized thousands of doses of heroin following a drug bust last month.
According to officials, the WPD’s Special Investigation Division detectives on May 28 attempted to stop a vehicle between Lingo and New Centre drives. Police say the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed down Market Street, running red lights, and traveling into oncoming traffic.
The pursuit ended in the 100 block of N. Kerr Avenue, where detectives found the suspect walking.
Detectives, along with a K-9, tracked back to the empty vehicle and came across:
- A plastic bag with 36 loose packages of heroin and two valves of cocaine base crack
- A duffel bag with an estimated 22,500 dosage units of packaged heroin (an exact count will be determined once the packages are sent to the lab)
- A large sum of cash
- Drug paraphernalia
David Alexander Rogers was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule I controlled substance, and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. He was also wanted on unspecified charges out of New Jersey.
Rogers was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $2 million bond.
