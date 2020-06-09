CrossFit’s Greg Glassman steps down over controversial statements about George Floyd

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CrossFit, Inc. Founder and CEO Greg Glassman announced Tuesday afternoon he is stepping down and intends to retire.
“On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members,” said Glassman in a statement on the CrossFit website. “I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions,” he added.
Many CrossFit gym owners were troubled by Glassman’s controversial tweets on Saturday and some—including Wilmington’s Monkey Junction Community Fitness (MJCF), formerly known as Monkey Junction CrossFit—cut ties with the brand.
Glassman had responded to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that read, “Racism is a public health issue,” with the words, “It’s FLOYD-19.”
Although Glassman tweeted an apology Sunday, the controversy also led to Reebok ending its contract with CrossFit.
In the wake of Glassman stepping down, director of CrossFit Games, Dave Castro, has been appointed as the new CEO of CrossFit.
“Our shared bond brings together millions of people with differing opinions, viewpoints, and experiences. Friction is inevitable. Common ground, mutual respect, and fellowship must also be inevitable,” said Castro in a statement.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.