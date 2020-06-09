CFCC launches ‘Reboot, Recover, Rebuild’ to help small businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College Small Business Center and other small business centers across the state have been awarded a special allotment of discretionary funds to help small business owners as they face continuing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was made possible by HB 1043 and provides grants to North Carolina small business centers.
Reboot, Recover, Rebuild (R3) will provide small businesses with free in-depth counseling, coaching, information, and resources in over 40 different subject areas.
"We are in a unique position to be able to offer a worthwhile program like R3 to help our local small businesses recover from the devastating effects of COVID-19,” said CFCC Small Business Center Director Jerry Coleman. “R3 has added additional funds that will allow CFCC's Small Business Center to connect industry specific counselors with those in need."
The CFCC Small Business Center will partner with local subject matter experts to assist businesses in New Hanover and Pender counties with the following:
- General business guidance
- Assessing the economic impact of the pandemic
- Strategies for scaling business operations
- Break-even and cash flow analysis
- Marketing plans
- Review of financial obligations
- Communications with creditors
- Loan package preparation
- Business resilience strategies
- Referrals to relevant sources of assistance
Availability is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional information about R3, call 910-362-7216 or email CFCC’s Small Business Center at ghayes@cfcc.edu today.
