Carolina Beach gym allowed to open for those with prescription

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County gym that has been in the headlines recently is opening its doors.
MuscleWorx Fitness in Carolina Beach got word Monday it can legally reopen but with some restrictions.
The governor’s office says the gym can open for those who need exercise as part of a medical prescription.
However, the order reads the gym can only be used by people with a prescription for exercise and not the general public.
Jason Morgan, the owner of Muscleworx, filed a lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper last month in an effort to reopen the business.
On June 1, a judge denied Morgan’s request to immediately open his gym while his lawsuit against the state makes its way through the court system.
