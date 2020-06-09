Cape Fear CrossFit gyms react to CEO racist tweet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CrossFit gyms nationwide are cutting ties with CrossFit after the CEO posted a controversial tweet about George Floyd.
Greg Glassman, Found and CEO of CrossFit, responded to a tweet that read, “Racism is a public health issue.” Glassman responded, “It’s FLOYD-19.”
There are several CrossFit gyms in and around the Cape Fear. As of Tuesday morning, none have officially dropped their affiliation, but CrossFit Wilmington said in a Facebook post Monday morning, “Our future with CrossFit inc is uncertain right now.”
CrossFit Reignated has gyms in Leland, Hampstead, and Wilmington. They made a Facebook post that says they do not support the statements made by Glassman.
Monkey Junction Community Fitness said in a Facebook post Monday that they not only disagree with Glassman’s statements, but they are disappointed at the silence on the recent matters in our country.
All of this had to Reebok ending their contract with CrossFit. In a statement to Footwear News, Reebok said they had been in discussion with CrossFit to sign a new agreement, but in light of recent events, they made a decision to end their partnership.
Glassman tweeted an apology on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.