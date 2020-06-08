WPD: Woman accused of stabbing man on Castle St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man in Wilmington early Monday morning.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Castle Street just after midnight.
The victim told officers he was sitting in front of a residence when 43-year-old Michelle Kenney approached swinging a knife.
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his hand as he tried to stop her from striking him with the knife. He was treated by EMS.
Kenney fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.
She has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer.
