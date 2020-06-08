Wilmington Police Dept. offers $1,000 reward for murder suspect’s capture

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect.
Edward Demorris Huckabee, 39, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Shawn Grady on Wednesday, May 20. in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue.
Edward’s brother, Andre Huckabee, was previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Grady’s killing. He remains in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.
If you see Edward Huckabee, immediately call 911. If you have any other information or leads that can assist in the case, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.
