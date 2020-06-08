Wilmington entrepreneurs launch list highlighting black businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Genesis Block has announced the launch of the Black Enterprise Listing.
The business, which aims to empower entrepreneurs and support small businesses in Wilmington’s downtown, is working to get a website and a mobile app up and running that highlights the city’s black-owned businesses. The co-founders expect the interactive, user-friendly interface to be up and running this summer.
In the past weeks, people across the country have put calls out in their communities to aggregate lists of local black businesses to support. While a handful of businesses are listed on the website for the Chamber of Commerce’s African American Business Council, the council’s founder and chair, Tracey Newkirk, and her husband, Girard Newkirk, saw an opportunity to create a more in-depth list.
Tracey Newkirk says the African American Business Council frequently gets questions about a listing for black businesses. That’s why she and her husband decided they were going to work together to bring the community a solution.
“There’s an old saying ’without prosperity there is no peace,’" said Girard Newkirk. "Supporting black businesses supports a level of advocacy because a lot of the things we have going on here in the Cape Fear region, the root causes are in economic disparity. So starting with the fundamental support of black businesses provides a foundation for us to build even more solutions,” said Girard Newkirk.
The couple says black-owned businesses have historically struggled with lack of visibility and lack of accessibility, but they hope their new project will connect the community to area entrepreneurs.
Their goal is to have 1,000 black businesses in their directory when it launches.
To get involved, visit their website or email them at info@genesisblockilm.com
