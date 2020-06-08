Village People concert rescheduled for 2021, Wilson Center announces

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center has announced that the Village People concert originally scheduled for July 23 has been rescheduled for Aug. 19, 2021.
Ticket holders for the originally scheduled performance have been emailed regarding the status of their tickets, and Wilson Center’s Ticket Central urges ticket holders to regularly check their email account associated with the original ticket order.
For additional information, ticket holders should visit www.WilsonCenterTickets.com/event-status/ for the most up-to-date information and instructions; ticket options are also available at that page.
Users should be sure to refresh the page in order to ensure that they are looking at the latest information.
