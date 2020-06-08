Pender County Schools investigating ‘inappropriate racial comments’ by staff member

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools announced on Monday that it has opened an investigation into “inappropriate racial comments” allegedly made by a staff member.
According to a statement posted on the district’s Facebook page, administration officials say they were made aware of an employee taking to social media, claiming a peer staff member had made the alleged comments.
“An immediate inquiry into the two posted documents is taking place and all related historical records are being gathered,” according to the statement.
The statement continued that “due to the sensitive nature of this topic with regard to ongoing protests occurring around the world, the Board of Education is authorizing the superintendent to engage an independent third-party investigator" and will “ensure the most transparent and objective investigation possible and encourage further public trust of Pender County Schools.”
District officials said the contract with the third-party investigator requests a speedy release of findings with ongoing updates if the investigation carries on over a lengthy period.
“Pender County Schools takes any accusation of inappropriate staff behavior with utmost seriousness and will work to investigate them fully,” the statement read.
We’ve reached out to Pender County Schools for more information regarding the alleged incident.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.