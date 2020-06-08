NHC Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest for weapons at earlier protest

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A third person has been arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for having a weapon at the May 31 protest.
Four people were identified as having a weapon during that Sunday night protest when demonstrators refused to listen to orders to clear the streets.
The protest on Sunday, May 31 led to the City of Wilmington issuing a state of emergency and a curfew that went into effect that night.
James Hoffman was one of the four people identified as having a weapon at the demonstration prohibited by G.S. 277.2.
Last week, Edward Joynt and David Malachi were arrested for possession of a weapon at the protest.
The investigation into the fourth suspect is ongoing.
Anyone with information, please contact the NHC Sheriff’s Office at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/ or call (910) 798-4162.
