NHC Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest for weapons at earlier protest

NHC Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest for weapons at earlier protest
Protestors and law enforcement clashed on the streets of downtown Wilmington on May 31, 2020. (Source: WECT/Emily Featherston, WECT)
By WECT Staff | June 8, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 4:27 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A third person has been arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for having a weapon at the May 31 protest.

Four people were identified as having a weapon during that Sunday night protest when demonstrators refused to listen to orders to clear the streets.

[ Law enforcement uses inert gas in effort to get crowd of protesters in Wilmington to disperse ]

The protest on Sunday, May 31 led to the City of Wilmington issuing a state of emergency and a curfew that went into effect that night.

James Hoffman was one of the four people identified as having a weapon at the demonstration prohibited by G.S. 277.2.

Last week, Edward Joynt and David Malachi were arrested for possession of a weapon at the protest.

The investigation into the fourth suspect is ongoing.

Anyone with information, please contact the NHC Sheriff’s Office at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/ or call (910) 798-4162.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.