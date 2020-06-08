New Hanover County Schools release drive-in graduation details

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Details have been released for the New Hanover County Schools (NHCS) drive-in graduation ceremonies to be held at Cape Fear Community College North Campus during the week of June 15-19.
Gates will open one hour prior to each ceremony start time and graduates will arrive by car during that time; only one car per family is allowed.
Students in need of transportation or who require ADA consideration should contact their high school.
Programs will be available at the gate and masks will be provided for graduates who don’t have them.
Upon arrival, drivers of standard-sized vehicles will be directed to parking spaces; over-sized vehicles will be directed to the perimeter of the parking lot.
Any additional vehicles will be directed to overflow parking until all cars with graduates have been parked; if space allows once all graduates are parked, additional vehicles will be redirected to the main lot.
During each ceremony, staff will inform students when to exit their vehicles and walk to the stage in groups of 10; all other attendees must remain in their vehicle.
Students will be called individually by name to walk across the stage and receive their diploma, turn their tassels and have a photo taken.
Students will pick up their actual diploma from a tent once they exit the stage and return to their vehicle.
In accordance with public health guidelines, all attendees are strongly encouraged to practice the three Ws: wash hands, wear a face mask and wait six feet apart.
Individuals with high-risk health conditions are advised to use remote viewing options; all high school graduation ceremonies will be streamed live online at https://www.youtube.com/user/NHCSchools.
Graduates with last names beginning with A-K-4 p.m.
Graduates with last names beginning with L-Z-7 p.m.
Graduates with last names beginning with A-K-4 p.m.
Graduates with last names beginning with L-Z-7 p.m.
Graduates with last names beginning with A-K-4 p.m.
Graduates with last names beginning with L-Z-7 p.m.
Graduates with last names beginning with A-K-4 p.m.
Graduates with last names beginning with L-Z-7 p.m.
All graduates 9 a.m.
All graduates 5 p.m.
All graduates 7 p.m.
For graduation FAQs and links to individual high schools, visit www.nhcs.net
