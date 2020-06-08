New Hanover County lifts curfew for unincorporated areas; Wilmington curfew remains in place

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced that its curfew for the unincorporated areas of the county will be lifted, effective today.
A spokesman for the city of Wilmington said the city’s curfew remains in place.
"The curfew on gatherings was in place to coordinate with the city and help ensure a safe environment for our community to protest, and – after consulting with the Sheriff – I don’t feel like it is needed any longer in the unincorporated county,” said Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “I appreciate everyone in our community who has abided by the curfew over the past week, while continuing peaceful and meaningful protests calling for much-needed change.”
The curfew — part of a state of emergency declaration — was originally established on June 2 in response to hundreds of people gathering in downtown Wilmington the previous three nights to protest the killing of George Floyd.
Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, and Kure Beach also announced curfews within their communities in accordance with the county’s declaration. It’s unclear if the curfews in those respective communities will now be lifted.
