New Hanover County coaches and athletes wait for okay to return for workouts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced that high school sports will be allowed to resume on a limited basis beginning June 15.
While the NCHSAA has opened the door for a return, New Hanover High School Athletic Director Keith Moore says the final okay to workout will come from individual counties.
“They've (NCHSAA) set up guidelines to follow,” said Moore. “Still, all of that hinges on your individual school system and LEA's saying move forward or let's add this to it.”
Moore says that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic there have been many more questions than answers, but he has tried to keep his coaches as informed as possible.
“I've communicated with them (the coaches) this morning and said go ahead look at it (NCHSAA guidelines) and put your plans into place and when we hear from the school system, then we can figure out what we can do and if we can start on that date,” Moore said. “Then if there are any additional guidelines that we need to follow as a county.”
Since March 13 the last day high school sports teams played, Moore has tried to be proactive by purchasing supplies his coaches will need for workouts.
“We've ordered a few things trying to get stuff,” said Moore. “We’ll need to order some additional items, but there's a lot that needs to be in place for all the guidelines to be followed.”
Ashley High School boys' basketball coach Wells Gulledge looks forward to working out with his players, but also understands that some of his players families have concerns about safety.
“There have been several parents that have voiced concerns about the kids getting together and playing at each other's houses or whatever it may be,” said Gulledge. “There are several parents from our team that are being cautious with their children and I can't blame them as a parent.”
New Hanover County Schools hasn’t decided on when they will allow workouts, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Wake County Schools announced Monday that both school systems will wait until at least July 6 to resume high school sports.
