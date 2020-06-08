NCDHHS designates people who work in child and adult protective services as first responders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced, Monday, that child protective services and adult protective services workers are now designated as first responders.
The new classification for people involved in face-to-face contact with adults and children will give these critical workers better access to necessary Personal Protective Equipment.
“This designation will help these emergency workers have the tools they need to stay safe while continuing to serve vulnerable children, adults and families,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.
These critical workers are frequently required to conduct face-to-face meetings with adults and families to gather complete information on children and adults under investigation or those who have been abused, neglected or exploited.
This new designation is in addition to other measures implemented to reduce face-to-face contacts.
