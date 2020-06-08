NC Senate to consider bill to reopen gyms across state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Senate is expected to consider a bill Monday that would allow gyms to reopen immediately during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gyms were not allowed to reopen when North Carolina entered Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan late last month. House Bill 594 would allow indoor or outdoor exercise and fitness facilities, gyms, health clubs and fitness centers to reopen while protecting against COVID-19.
Recommended safety procedures include limiting capacity at the locations to 50%, requiring masks for employees while encouraging them for customers, offering hand sanitizer locations and contactless check-in where available.
Governor Roy Cooper would have to sign the bill if passed. Just last week, the governor vetoed a bill that would have allowed bars to reopen during Phase Two.
