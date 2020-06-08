It’s official: Belville returns assets to H2GO

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with Brunswick Regional Water & Sewer H2GO announced on Monday that, as of June 5, all of the utility’s assets have been returned by the town of Belville.
Construction of the controversial reverse-osmosis plant is expected to resume sometime in the fall, with construction bids already being advertised, H2GO officials said.
“We are now one step closer to delivering clean, safe water to our community,” said Executive Director Bob Walker. “We are excited to restart construction and look forward to delivering RO water to our customers by the end of 2021.”
Last month, a Superior Court judge lifted a permanent injunction in the case that cleared the way for Belville to return H2GO’s assets — a move that seemingly ended a three-year-long legal battle between the two entities, as well as the town of Leland, over the illegal transfer of the assets.
