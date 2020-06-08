First Alert Forecast: modest rain chances as most of Cristobal stays west

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Did you know? Wilmington officially cracked 90 degrees - for the first time in 2020! - Sunday. But for the week ahead? Expect high temperatures to settle back to the 80s across the Cape Fear Region.
Rain chances for the week ahead will function like: 20% Monday to Wednesday, 30% Thursday, and 50% Friday. Mostly modest, yes, because most of the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely pass northwest of the Cape Fear Region, as opposed to right over...
Catch more forecast details for Wilmington, including the numbers for the second weekend of June, right here. Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you pick! We appreciate your trust!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.