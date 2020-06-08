First Alert Forecast: modest rain chances as most of Cristobal stays west

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! After cracking 90 degrees for the first time in 2020 Sunday, we saw temperatures in the low and middle 80s across the Cape Fear Region. Much of the next seven days will feature similar temperatures during the day and overnight lows mainly in the muggy and mild middle and lower 70s.
Rain chances for the week ahead will function like: 20% Monday night to Wednesday, 30% Thursday, and 50% Friday. Mostly modest, yes, because most of the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely pass northwest of the Cape Fear Region, as opposed to right over...
