County commissioners schedule June 22 meeting to discuss NHRMC proposals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 22 at 5 p.m. to discuss all six proposals received to partner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
According to a news release, the public hearing will be held at the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse, located at 24 North Third Street, in Room 301. Those in attendance will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.
Those who wish to not attend in person can submit comments by emailing comments@nhcgov.com. The deadline to submit comments is 9 a.m. June 22.
The hearing will be available to view live on the county’s Facebook page, NHCTV.com, and on NHCTV’s cable stations: Spectrum channel 13 and Charter channel 5. The meeting will also be available for replay on the county’s website under “Special Meetings” after the hearing.
Members of the Partnership Advisory Group will attend the June 22 meeting to “help inform and guide the group’s conversations as they evaluate the proposals, along with the option to remain the same or restructure.”
Community members can send comments to the Partnership Advisory Group at any time by emailing PAGcomments@nhcgov.com.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.