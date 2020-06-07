Marines to conduct training in Bladen County Sunday evening

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) plans to hold training in the town of Bladenboro Sunday evening.
MARSOC will use the Dymetrol manufacturing plant on West Seaboard Street for the exercise. There may be excessive noise in the area along with the military presence. It’s expected to take place between 7pm and 10pm Sunday night.
The training is also taking into consideration safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to MARSOC, they are are taking precautions to balance safety issues along with the need to conduct the training.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.