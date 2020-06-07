Law enforcement join march in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Members of law enforcement joined the community for a peaceful prayer march through the town of Southport Sunday.
The southern Brunswick County community became the latest area for the site of a protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd while being arrested in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
The Southport protest began at noon at Keziah Park. Members of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Southport Police Department marched alongside citizens during the event.
