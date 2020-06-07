First Alert Forecast: showers and storms settling, heat and humidity lingers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! As the first week of June wraps up, it certainly was quintessential of summertime with uncomfortable heat and humidity.
A front will scrape through the Cape Fear Region Sunday night into Monday bringing along a few pop up showers and storms. Temperatures will mainly be in the middle 80s for most of next week with overnight lows near 70s.
Rain and storm chances will range from 10-20% for the first half of the week and slightly to up to 20-30% by the end of the week and into the weekend. No one day will be a washout, in fact some backyards may dodge the opportunity for raindrops all together!
Cristobal is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline late Sunday night or early Monday morning and continue its northerly track up towards Arkansas and Missouri early next week. Any impacts from Cristobal will stay well to the west of the Carolinas.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. It includes seasonable temperatures and lower rain chances for early next week. And remember: your WECT Weather App carries a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
