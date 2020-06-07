First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms and steamy temperatures Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this first weekend of June 2020.
The narrative will feature modest rain chances across the Cape Fear Region for the day Sunday. Don’t expect a washout-- in fact, just the opposite. There will be lots of dry hours in between any showers and storms! Humidity will remain on-blast with daily highs in the 80s and nightly lows in the 70s.
After wobbling around for several days, Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to accelerate toward the northern Gulf coast. Landfall is expected Sunday or Monday.
Your planning forecast highlights a nice start to the new work week with mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will be a little lower Monday to Wednesday. Shower and storm chances will be low with highs in the middle 80s and lows near 70. remember, you can take this forecast on the go and out to ten days on your free WECT Weather app.
