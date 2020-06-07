Citizens call for a review board during Sunday vigil

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several people gathered at the 1898 memorial in Wilmington Sunday to continue the discussion of race relations and police reform in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
The speakers Sunday discussed ways to make meaningful change in the Port City, with some calling for a citizens review board for local police matters. The board will consider complaints against officers. They wanted to move to the big picture of how to make change after Floyd’s death.
“There still hasn’t been a hand sanitizer strong enough to cure the disease of institutionalized racism. No matter how long I stay in the house, how much toilet tissue I buy, how many masks I wear, my blackness is still seen as a virus which allows society to quarantine me out of equal justice," Josiah Bennetone with the National Black Leadership Caucus said to the crowd Sunday.
After the vigil at the 1898 memorial, some folks made their way to downtown to continue another evening of protest in front of Thalian Hall with a citywide curfew of 9 p.m.
