NC records single day high for coronavirus cases
June 6, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 2:52 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday the state has recorded its highest one day number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases with 1,370.

According to the NC DHHS, the percent of tests that were positive increased to 10%, based on labs that are reporting electronically to NC.

Hospitalizations have surpassed 700 for three of the past five days as well.

“These are very concerning numbers. We must protect our loved ones and neighbors by working together. It begins with the three Ws – wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart and washing hands frequently. It doesn’t stop there. Testing and knowing who has been exposed so they can have the resources and support they need are our tools for slowing the spread of this virus,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in a news release.

The NC DHHS plans to work with teams in high-risk counties to increase testing and contract tracing.

