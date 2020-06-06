First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms and steamy temperatures through Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this first weekend of June 2020.
The narrative will feature modest rain chances across the Cape Fear Region: 30% for the rest of Saturday, and 40% Sunday. Don’t expect a washout-- in fact, just the opposite. There will be lots of dry hours in between any showers and storms! Humidity will remain on-blast with daily highs in the 80s and nightly lows in the 70s.
Exercise caution in the water this weekend. A high risk for rip currents is noted for Brunswick Co. beaches and a strong south to north long shore current is expected along our eastern shores. Swim near a life guard and heed any and all warnings they post.
After wobbling around for several days, Tropical Storm Cristobal will finally depart from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and steering winds ought to accelerate it into Louisiana by Sunday and Monday.
It should be a nice start to the new work week with mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will be a little lower Monday to Wednesday. Shower and storm chances will be low with highs in the middle 80s and lows near 70.
