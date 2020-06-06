First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms and steamy temperatures in store this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday morning! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this first weekend of June 2020. The narrative will feature modest rain chances across the Cape Fear Region: 40% Saturday, and 30% Sunday. Don’t expect a washout-- in fact, just the opposite. There will be lots of dry hours in between any showers and storms! Humidity will remain on-blast with daily highs in the 80s and nightly lows in the 70s.