First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms and steamy temperatures in store this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday morning! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this first weekend of June 2020. The narrative will feature modest rain chances across the Cape Fear Region: 40% Saturday, and 30% Sunday. Don’t expect a washout-- in fact, just the opposite. There will be lots of dry hours in between any showers and storms! Humidity will remain on-blast with daily highs in the 80s and nightly lows in the 70s.
Exercise caution in the water this weekend. A high risk for rip currents is noted for Brunswick Co. beaches and a strong south to north long shore current is expected along our eastern shores. Swim near a life guard and heed any and all warnings they post.
After wobbling around for several days, Tropical Storm Cristobal will finally depart from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and steering winds ought to accelerate it into Louisiana by Sunday and Monday.
It remains unlikely to generate any impacts for the eastern Carolinas. If you want to stay up to speed on all things tropical, be sure to check out the First Alert Hurricane Center, full of helpful tips and information as we continue through the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. It includes seasonable temperatures and lower rain chances for early next week.
