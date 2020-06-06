Dozens show up to protest in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of people showed up to Burgaw to protest against racism Saturday.
The event was to support the Black Lives Matter movement taking place across the country right now. Speakers echoed many of the same speeches taking place in multiple locations, calling for more attention to this social justice issue.
“When you look at countries and nations that have never spoken up on causes before, if anything this issue has caused them to come to realize that racism and other social injustice issues still exist," Jimmy Tate, one of the speakers Saturday, said. "And we must address it and it must stop. And it must stop now.”
The event was held Saturday afternoon at Pender County Park in Burgaw.
