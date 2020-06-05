Wilmington protests: Day 7 ends peacefully

“We don’t want to leave a footprint. The earth is our home; Wilmington is our home. We’re gonna leave it the same way as when we got here. We have a really good crowd out here; they’re loyal to the cause and loyal to each other. And I know if we don’t do things the right way, we may not have the opportunities to have our voices heard. So, we’re gonna step in and make sure we do things right,” said Jane Jacobs.