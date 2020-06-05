‘White Coats 4 Black Lives’: NHRMC staff take a knee to stand against injustice

“The medical group organized that silent eight minutes and 46 seconds of silent solidarity to support George Floyd and to say we know racial inequity is a problem not only in our country but in our community and for us to give a symbol. We realize now that as medical providers and physicians, the Hippocratic oath to ‘do no harm’ is woefully inadequate to the current times because we have to take action, we have to stand firmly on the side of correcting these racial injustices," said Brown.