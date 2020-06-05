Staying Ahead of the Storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the start of hurricane season, WECT’s weather team wants to make sure you’re prepared for any storms that might come our way.

Here’s how you can 'Stay Ahead of the Storm."

After several taxing years, another hurricane season dawns

WECT’s chief meteorologist Gannon Medwick looks at the run of tropical activity we’ve seen in southeastern North Carolina since 2014.

Brunswick community ripped apart by tornado, putting the final touches on recovery

WECT reporter Bryant Reed talks to residents of The Farm at Brunswick. A tornado ripped through the neighborhood last September.

Recent history reminds us that even ‘low’ category storms can have big impact

WECT meteorologist Eric Davis reminds use that category alone isn’t always the best way to judge the strength of a storm.

Rip currents: Huge hurricane season threat even when a storm isn’t necessarily bearing down

WECT’s chief meteorologist Gannon Medwick talks about rip currents, the number-one weather-related killer along the Carolina Coast.

A look inside the all-new First Alert Hurricane Center on wect.com (Source: WECT)

A look inside the all-new First Alert Hurricane Center

WECT forecaster Gabe Ross gives us a tour of the newly-designed First Alert Hurricane Center.

With possible permanent fix for the White Oak Dike still far in the future, Kelly braces for another season of storms

WECT reporter Emily Featherston takes a look at the White Oak Dike as the community of Kelly readies for another hurricane season.

The time is now to prepare your hurricane kits

WECT meteorologist Kellie McGlynn talks about what you need to have in your hurricane hit.

Make your hurricane evacuation plan now

WECT’s chief meteorologist Gannon Medwick discusses the need for having a hurricane evacuation route planned out before storms head our way.

Getting prepared during a pandemic

WECT meteorologist Kellie McGlynn on what you need to keep in mind while preparing for a hurricane during the COVID-19 pandemic.

