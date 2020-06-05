Staying Ahead of the Storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the start of hurricane season, WECT’s weather team wants to make sure you’re prepared for any storms that might come our way.
Here’s how you can 'Stay Ahead of the Storm."
WECT’s chief meteorologist Gannon Medwick looks at the run of tropical activity we’ve seen in southeastern North Carolina since 2014.
WECT reporter Bryant Reed talks to residents of The Farm at Brunswick. A tornado ripped through the neighborhood last September.
WECT meteorologist Eric Davis reminds use that category alone isn’t always the best way to judge the strength of a storm.
WECT’s chief meteorologist Gannon Medwick talks about rip currents, the number-one weather-related killer along the Carolina Coast.
WECT forecaster Gabe Ross gives us a tour of the newly-designed First Alert Hurricane Center.
WECT reporter Emily Featherston takes a look at the White Oak Dike as the community of Kelly readies for another hurricane season.
WECT meteorologist Kellie McGlynn talks about what you need to have in your hurricane hit.
WECT’s chief meteorologist Gannon Medwick discusses the need for having a hurricane evacuation route planned out before storms head our way.
WECT meteorologist Kellie McGlynn on what you need to keep in mind while preparing for a hurricane during the COVID-19 pandemic.
