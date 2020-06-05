Southeastern Community College announces appointment of new president

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern Community College has announced the appointment of the school’s newest president.
Dr. Christopher English will be the college’s tenth president after his hiring was approved by the State Board of Community Colleges.
“We are excited about this appointment,” said Henry Edmund, chair of the SCC Board of Trustees. “Dr. English brings a high level of expertise from his background within the North Carolina Community College System. We are confident that he is a dynamic leader for the future of SCC and look forward to introducing him to our community.”
According to a news release, English has 20 years of experience in community colleges and has held leadership roles at Blue Ridge Community College and the N.C. Community College System.
He currently serves as vice president of economic and workforce development continuing education at Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock, N.C.
"I am honored to be selected as the next president of Southeastern Community College where I will have the opportunity to work with an innovative team of trustees, leadership, faculty, and staff that will lead the college into the future.
English was among three finalists vying for the presidency following a nationwide search.
He is expected to take office on Aug. 3.
