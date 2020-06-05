Shallotte Police Department needs help locating a suspect

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Eight truck tires and rims were stolen from Jones Ford on Hwy 17 in Shallotte Wednesday night at 10:15 p.m.
The tires and 20-inch chrome rims were taken off new Ford Lariat pick-up trucks.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect who was driving an older model Chevrolet 4-door, pick-up truck with chrome step bars and a silver toolbox on the back (see photo above).
If you have any information, please call the Shallotte PD at (910) 754-6008.
