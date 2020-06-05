Pair arrested in separate Bladen County drug busts

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were arrested on drug-related charges following separate busts by narcotics agents with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
On May 29, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 341 Hwy 53 W in Elizabethtown. During the search, agents located cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug-manufacturing equipment on the property, deputies say.
James Douglas Thomas, 47, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
On June 1, the narcotics unit conducted a traffic stop on Christopher Neil McLean, 46, aka “P-Hard,” of Bladenboro, and located methamphetamine, a Taurus handgun, drug-manufacturing equipment, and $1339.00 of U.S. currency during a search of his vehicle.
McLean was charged with maintaining a vehicle to distribute a controlled substance, manufacture methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.
He was booked in jail under a $151,000 bond.
Deputies say both investigations began due to complaints from the community.
