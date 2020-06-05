NHCS announces schedule for upcoming graduation ceremonies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with New Hanover County Schools have announced plans for the district’s upcoming “drive-in/drive-through” graduation ceremonies.
The ceremonies will be held during the week of June 15-19 at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus at 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne.
A live radio broadcast of the ceremonies will be aired and the general public will have the option to view remotely via live streaming on Roku, Apple TV, and online at NHCS-TV.
District officials are still in the process of confirmed event details, which will be announced next week.
The graduation schedules are as followed:
John T. Hoggard High School
- Monday, June 15
- Graduates with last names beginning with A-K-4 p.m.
- Graduates with last names beginning with L-Z-7 p.m.
New Hanover High School
- Tuesday, June 16
- Graduates with last names beginning with A-K-4 p.m.
- Graduates with last names beginning with L-Z-7 p.m.
E.A. Laney High School
- Wednesday, June 17
- Graduates with last names beginning with A-K-4 p.m.
- Graduates with last names beginning with L-Z-7 p.m.
Eugene Ashley High School
- Thursday, June 18
- Graduates with last names beginning with A-K-4 p.m.
- Graduates with last names beginning with L-Z-7 p.m.
Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC
- Friday, June 19
- All graduates 9 a.m.
Wilmington Early College High School
- Friday, June 19
- All graduates 5 p.m.
Isaac Bear Early College High School
- Friday, June 19
- All graduates 7 p.m.
