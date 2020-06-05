NC health officials report first pediatric death from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first COVID-19-associated pediatric death in North Carolina.
A child in the central part of the state died June 1 from complications associated with COVID-19 infection. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information regarding this child will be released.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “While most COVID-19 cases in children are not severe, this is a tragic reminder for all of us that COVID-19 can be a serious illness for anyone. We want to encourage people to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings, waiting at least six feet apart and washing hands often whenever you leave home.”
As of Friday, NCDHHS has reported 966 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state, with nearly 800 of those being in people over 65 years of age.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), less than one percent of COVID-19-associated deaths reported nationally have been in children 17 and younger.
NCDHHS recommends COVID-19 testing for anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 whether or not they have symptoms.
More information on who should be tested is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing.
