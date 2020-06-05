NC Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of George Floyd

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Friday, Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset, Saturday, June 6, in honor of George Floyd.
Mr. George Floyd, originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina, died last week while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Floyd’s murder triggered protests across the globe with people calling for racial equity and justice.
On Saturday, June 6, a memorial service will be held for George Floyd at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, 10225 Fayetteville Road in Raeford, NC.
A public viewing and memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and a private family service will follow.
"The unjust killing of George Floyd combined with many other recent and distant events broke open painful wounds. Racism. Excessive use of police force. Health disparities. Poverty. White supremacy. These are wrong. They are ugly, but they are present. We must deal with them. We will deal with them. George Floyd’s sister, Bridgette, lives in Hoke County, North Carolina. While I cannot bring her brother back, I can work for justice in his name. I assured her that’s what we would do," said Governor Cooper in a statement.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and others are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff during daylight hours, Saturday, as a show of respect.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.