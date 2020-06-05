Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand to donate $100 million to causes that ensure racial equality

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, and the Jordan Brand, announced on Friday that it will donate $100 million over the next decade to causes that will ensure racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.
The death of black man George Floyd while being detained by a Minnesota police officer was the final straw that sparked protests across the nation, including more than a week of demonstrations in Charlotte.
Jordan Brand released this statement:
"The Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community.
"Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.
"The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next.
"It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.
"Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.
“Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
