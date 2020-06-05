Livestreaming this weekend: Ben Folds, Bobby V and ‘Carousel’ top our virtual entertainment choices

(CNN/Gray News) – There’s plenty of free music online this weekend. Much of it is live.
The American pianist and singer-songwriter was on tour in Australia, when the pandemic hit.
While he waits out the quarantine there, he's performing a series of "Saturday Apartment Requests" on his YouTube channel benfoldsTV.
His livestream show airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. Eastern. That’s 9 a.m. Sunday in Sydney.
Here’s last week’s show
The chart-topping R&B crooner Bobby V is the next featured act on “BMI’s Jam Sessions.”
The series presents short sets of two to three songs by songwriters and composers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern on BMI’s YouTube channel.
A classic performance of the iconic American musical will stream Friday night on “Lincoln Center at Home.”
The 2013 performance features Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, and the New York Philharmonic.
The digital curtain at lincolncenter.org rises Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern.
