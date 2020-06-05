Forecast experts expect active hurricane season

Above normal tropical activity is likely once again. In fact, the 2020 hurricane season began on May 16 with the formation of Tropical Storm Arthur off the southeast U.S. coast. Just last week, Tropical Storm Bertha quickly developed off the coast of South Carolina and promptly made landfall. Now with the development of Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Bay of Campeche, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is off to its fastest start in recorded history.