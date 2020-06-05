First Alert Forecast: rain chances independent of Cristobal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Good to see you! The first weekend of June 2020 will feature modest rain chances across the Cape Fear Region: 40% Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Lots of dry hours in between any showers and storms! Humidity will remain on-blast with daily highs in the 80s and nightly lows in the 70s and, in the surf, beware of a moderate rip current risk.
After wobbling around for several days, Tropical Depression Cristobal will finally depart from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Friday and Saturday and steering winds ought to accelerate it into Louisiana by Sunday and Monday. Cristobal will likely regain tropical storm strength during this time, but it remains unlikely to generate any impacts for the eastern Carolinas.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. It includes seasonable temperatures and lower rain chances for early next week. And remember: your WECT Weather App carries a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
