First Alert Forecast: rain chances independent of Cristobal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Good to see you! The first weekend of June 2020 will feature modest rain chances across the Cape Fear Region: 40% Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Lots of dry hours in between any showers and storms! Humidity will remain on-blast with daily highs in the 80s and nightly lows in the 70s and, in the surf, beware of a moderate rip current risk.