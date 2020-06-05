First Alert Forecast: rain chances independent of Cristobal this weekend

After wobbling around for several days, Tropical Depression Cristobal will finally depart from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula late tonight and Saturday and steering winds ought to accelerate it into Louisiana by Sunday and Monday. Cristobal will likely regain tropical storm strength during this time, but it remains unlikely to generate any impacts for the eastern Carolinas. If you want to stay up to speed on all things tropical, be sure to check out the First Alert Hurricane Center page full of helpful tips and information as we continue through the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.