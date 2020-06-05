Elizabethtown police looking for murder suspect

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is looking for a murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
According to police, Marcus Cyril McKoy, 28, of Clarkton is accused in the shooting death of David “DJ” Swindell Jr. on May 24 in Elizabethtown.
“McKoy may be operating a silver or gray 2008 Acura TL bearing NC registration plate FMB4011," a news release said. "Investigators believe the front driver’s side passenger door may have incurred damage during the shooting and has been replaced with a black door.”
If you see him, the EPD asks that you contact your local law enforcement agency or call 911 immediately.
