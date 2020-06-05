Contractor working at Noble Middle tests positive for COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A contractor working at Noble Middle School has notified New Hanover County Schools that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
District officials say the last date that the employee was at the school was Monday, June 1.
“The construction contractor has cleared the building of their employees. Based on the nature of the contractor’s work, there does not appear to be contact with NHCS staff or others,” the district stated in a news release.
Additional cleaning and sanitizing measures were implemented at the school.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.